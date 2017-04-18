Vincent leading way in bullpen's turn...

Vincent leading way in bullpen's turnaround

12 hrs ago

After a rough start to the season, the Mariners' bullpen has solidified itself over the past 10 games and veteran right-hander Nick Vincent has played a big role in that improvement. The 30-year-old right-hander is one of manager Scott Servais' primary late-inning options, but he gave up six hits and three runs with one walk and one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings over his first three outings in Houston and Anaheim.

