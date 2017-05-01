Vince Grippi: Math daunting, but not impossible, for Mariners - Sun, 30 Apr 2017 PST
Mariners relief pitcher Casey Fien reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Cleveland's Michael Brantley in Sunday's 12-4 loss to the Indians. After Sunday's 12-4 loss in Cleveland - ending a 4-6 road rip - the M's are 11-15.
