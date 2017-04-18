Valdez makes first start in nearly seven years, Oakland wins
Cesar Valdez pitched in the major leagues for the first time in nearly seven years and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 9-6 on Thursday night. He allowed three runs and five hits in four innings, struck out four and walked two.
