Tigers Gameday: Justin Verlander on the mound in rubber match vs Mariners
The Detroit Tigers will look to get their offense back on track Thursday as Justin Verlander takes the mound in the rubber match against Seattle. One night after scoring 19 runs -- the seventh time in franchise history they have scored at least that many -- the Tigers were shutout by the Mariners Wednesday at Comerica Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr 4
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr 3
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar 29
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar 28
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar '17
|PlayersPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC