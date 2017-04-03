Smyly to 60-day DL; Mariners claim Marshall

The Mariners placed left-hander Drew Smyly on the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday and claimed right-handed reliever Evan Marshall off waivers from the D-backs to fill the open spot on the team's 40-man roster. Smyly, acquired from the Rays this offseason to fill a spot in the Mariners' rotation, was diagnosed with a flexor strain in his left elbow last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.