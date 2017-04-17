Sizzlers and fizzlers: Michael Pineda starting to realize his potential Yankees pitcher delivers back-to-back strong starts; Yelich, Porcello disappoint early. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pulHdz As we enter the third full week of regular season play, fantasy owners can begin to take heart seeing slow-starters Miguel Cabrera, Mookie Betts and Jose Altuve picking up the pace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.