Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upton Jr?

After a failed attempt to trade veteran outfielder Melvin Upton, the Blue Jays released him prior to Opening Day. Should the Mariners be interested in the former #2 overall pick? Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports Upton is set to clear waivers on Wednesday and is unlikely to be claimed thanks to his $16 million 2017 salary.

