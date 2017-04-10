Segura tests hamstring; Cishek to Dou...

Segura tests hamstring; Cishek to Double-A

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Shortstop Jean Segura and reliever Steve Cishek , two key players on the 10-day disabled list for the Mariners, are making significant progress toward their returns. Segura did some on-field running under the supervision of head athletic trainer Rick Griffin before Sunday's game against the Rangers to test his strained right hamstring, while Cishek is en route to join the Double-A Arkansas club to begin a Minor League rehab assignment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr 10 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr 8 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr 4 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr 3 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar 29 Remodeled phart 2
News Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,... Mar 28 SuffersPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar 20 PlayersPhartss 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,476 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC