Segura tests hamstring; Cishek to Double-A
Shortstop Jean Segura and reliever Steve Cishek , two key players on the 10-day disabled list for the Mariners, are making significant progress toward their returns. Segura did some on-field running under the supervision of head athletic trainer Rick Griffin before Sunday's game against the Rangers to test his strained right hamstring, while Cishek is en route to join the Double-A Arkansas club to begin a Minor League rehab assignment.
