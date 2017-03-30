Segura, Haniger to bat at top of Mariners' lineup
Seattle newcomers Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger are set to bat at the top of the Mariners' lineup to start the season. Manager Scott Servais made the announcement Saturday.
