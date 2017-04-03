Seattle overhauled its police department - and it led to a stunning ...
Seattle overhauled its police department - and it led to a stunning drop in excessive force incidents, with no rise in crime Seattle Police officer Mike Hargraves wears black tape on his badge as a tribute to police officers who were killed in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, earlier in the day as he works at a baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 17, 2016, in Seattle. SEATTLE - Federally mandated changes in the Seattle Police Department led to a stunning drop in how often officers use serious force, with no rise in crime or officer injuries, according to a review released Thursday.
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Tue
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr 3
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar 29
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar 28
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
