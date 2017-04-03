Seattle Mariners will sell toasted grasshoppers as ballpark food at Safeco Field, per...
Would you eat this? The Seattle Mariners plan to serve toasted grasshoppers as a food item at Safeco Field this season. The Seattle Mariners are reportedly getting into the "bug food" business this season and plan to sell toasted grasshoppers to fans as ballpark food this season at Safeco Field.
