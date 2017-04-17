Seattle Mariners: Series Preview vs. Miami Marlins, April 17th-19th
What a weekend for the Seattle Mariners! After a sluggish 2-8 start to the season, they won their first series of the year in resounding fashion with a sweep of the Texas Rangers. Besides putting together their first, but hopefully not their last, win streak of the season, they pulled out of last in the A.L. West leapfrogging over the Rangers.
