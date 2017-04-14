Seattle Mariners Have Sold 18,000-Plus Toasted Grasshoppers At Home Games This Year

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [...] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [...] Las Vegas Woman And Pahrump Man Lose Combined 145 Pounds Esther Ortega of Las Vegas, who lost 65 pounds, and Donald White of Pahrump, lost 80 pounds. They were announced as the 2016 Nevada Queeen and King at "The Season of TOPS" State Recognition Days event.

