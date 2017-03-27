Rule 5 pick Mike Hauschild makes Rangers opening day roster
Righthander Mike Hauschild started for the Westerners against Bristol in the first game of the best-of-three NECBL playoff series Monday night at Rogers Park. Righthander Mike Hauschild started for the Westerners against Bristol in the first game of the best-of-three NECBL playoff series Monday night at Rogers Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar 29
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar 28
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
|Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t...
|Mar 18
|ItsPhartz
|2
|Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni...
|Mar 11
|TerrificPhartt
|2
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar 5
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Versatile Danny Valencia out to put down roots ...
|Mar 4
|PutPharts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC