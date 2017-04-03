Paxton brings heat in sterling start ...

Paxton brings heat in sterling start vs. Astros

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Mariners

Scoring runs has been an issue for the Mariners in the early going this season, but pitching certainly hasn't been a problem and that trend continued with a superb start by James Paxton in Wednesday's The 28-year-old southpaw threw six scoreless innings with just two hits and a walk before turning a 2-0 lead over to the bullpen. The Mariners ultimately fell to 0-3 in a season where they've managed just four runs and 16 hits in 31 innings, but this is a team that figures to have one of the better offenses in the league and Paxton figures that soon will turn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Tue LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr 3 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar 29 Remodeled phart 2
News Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,... Mar 28 SuffersPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar 20 PlayersPhartss 2
News Recovery timetable suggests Mariners unlikely t... Mar 18 ItsPhartz 2
News Another terrific spring for Mariners' Mike Zuni... Mar 11 TerrificPhartt 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC