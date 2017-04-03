Paxton brings heat in sterling start vs. Astros

Scoring runs has been an issue for the Mariners in the early going this season, but pitching certainly hasn't been a problem and that trend continued with a superb start by James Paxton in Wednesday's The 28-year-old southpaw threw six scoreless innings with just two hits and a walk before turning a 2-0 lead over to the bullpen. The Mariners ultimately fell to 0-3 in a season where they've managed just four runs and 16 hits in 31 innings, but this is a team that figures to have one of the better offenses in the league and Paxton figures that soon will turn.

