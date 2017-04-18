On the Farm: Mariners minor league report for April 21 - Sat, 22 Apr 2017 PST
The Tacoma Rainiers set season-high marks in both hits and runs in an 11-8 victory of the El Paso Chihuahuas on Friday night at Southwest University Park. Zach Shank and Daniel Vogelbach combined to drive in over half of the Rainiers runs.
