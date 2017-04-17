Nelson Cruz delivers walk-off single in ninth as Seattle Mariners...

Seattle Mariners' Nelson Cruz, right, is greeted by teammates including Leonys Martin, second from left, and Guillermo Heredia after Cruz hit a walk-off single in the ninth inning to score Mike Freeman and give the Mariners a 8-7 win over the Texas Rangers, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Seattle. SEATTLE - Nelson Cruz singled in the tiebreaking run to cap a two-run, ninth-inning rally, and the Seattle Mariners overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 8-7 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.