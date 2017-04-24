Nationals place Adam Eaton on 10-day DL with left knee strain
A person familiar with the situation said Saturday night that Eaton is done for the year after tearing a ligament in his left knee. Eaton, acquired from the White Sox in the offseason, went on the 10-day disabled list, one day after hurting his knee during a game.
