M's have one more shot at Ichiro & Marlins for series win
Mitch Haniger had three hits, including a double, and drove in four runs, Kyle Seager drove in four on two hits and a bases-loaded walk, and the Seattle Mariners took the rubber match of a three-game series with the Miami Marlins, 10-5 on Wednesday at Safeco Field . That said, they're 7-2 in their last nine games after allowing two runs or less in their previous game and have won seven of their last 10 games at home when facing a right-handed starter.
