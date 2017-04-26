MLB: Seattle puts Felix Hernandez, Mitch Haniger on the DL
Right-handed ace Felix Hernandez was put on the 10-day disabled list by the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday because of right shoulder inflammation. The Mariners also put former Cal Poly San Luis Obispo star outfielder Mitch Haniger on the DL because of a strained right oblique.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr 4
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr 3
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar 29
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar 28
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar '17
|PlayersPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC