Mitch Haniger's 3 hits, 4 RBIs lifts Seattle past Miami 10-5

Rookie Mitch Haniger extended his hitting streak to 13 games with three hits and four RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Miami Marlins 10-5 on Wednesday for their fifth win in six games. Seattle has stabilized after a shaky first 10 day, receiving a punch of offense on a day Felix Hernandez did not have his best stuff.

