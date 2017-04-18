Miami's Chen has no-hitter through 6 innings vs. Seattle

Miami Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen pitches to Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle. Miami Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen pitches to Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.