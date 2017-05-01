Mets' Noah Syndergaard exits in 2nd i...

Mets' Noah Syndergaard exits in 2nd inning with apparent injury

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard , who hadn't pitched since April 20, left his start against the Nationals on Sunday in the second inning with an injury. "The preliminary diagnosis is possible lat strain," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said, "which may or may not be related to his previous complaint, which was in the biceps."

