Marshall quickly fits in with Mariners' bullpen

Evan Marshall didn't wait long to make an impact on the Mariners' bullpen, throwing 2 1/3 perfect innings of relief in Sunday's 8-7 victory over the Rangers to provide a huge boost after starter Hisashi Iwakuma fell behind, 6-1, after three innings. Marshall, a 26-year-old right-hander, was claimed off waivers from the D-backs on April 4, and then promoted to the Mariners on Wednesday from Triple-A Tacoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Mariners.