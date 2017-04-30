Marlins' Chen, Ziegler no-hitting Mar...

Marlins' Chen, Ziegler no-hitting Mariners through 8 innings

Miami Marlins Ichiro Suzuki of Japan looks out from the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday Wei-Yin Chen and two relievers came within two outs of Miami's first combined no-hitter and the Marlins one-hit the Seattle Mariners in a 5-0 victory Tuesday night. Koehler surrendered five runs in four innings of work until Jose Urena stepped in and took on the clean-up role, finishing the game while only giving up one run.

