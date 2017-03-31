Mark Lowe Returns To The Seattle Mari...

Mark Lowe Returns To The Seattle Mariners On A Minors Deal

After only one year completed on a two-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, Mark Lowe is back in blue with the Mariners on a minor league deal. The 11-year major league veteran reliever signed a two-year deal with the Tigers for the 2016-17 season.

