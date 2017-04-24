Mariners send OF Martin, RHP Whalen to Triple-A Tacoma
The Mariners also activated Rob Whalen from the 10-day disabled list and optioned the right-hander to the Triple-A club on Thursday. Whalen originally was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on March 31. Martin, who was designated for assignment by Seattle on April 23, batted .111 with five runs scored in 15 games with the Mariners this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr 4
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr 3
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar 29
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar 28
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar '17
|PlayersPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC