Mariners send OF Martin, RHP Whalen to Triple-A Tacoma

The Mariners also activated Rob Whalen from the 10-day disabled list and optioned the right-hander to the Triple-A club on Thursday. Whalen originally was placed on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on March 31. Martin, who was designated for assignment by Seattle on April 23, batted .111 with five runs scored in 15 games with the Mariners this season.

