Mariners' road success continues with 3-1 win against Indians Today at
Playing on the road is getting a little easier for the Mariners. They won their third straight game away from Safeco Field, getting solid starting pitching from Ariel Miranda and nice relief work from James Pazos and Edwin Diaz in a 3-1 win over the Indians on Friday.
