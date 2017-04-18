Mariners recall prospect Vogelbach; DFA Martin
Hoping to spark their struggling offense, the Mariners recalled rookie first baseman Daniel Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday and designated Leonys Martin for assignment, a surprising move given that Martin was the starting center fielder until being benched the last two games. The club also optioned pitcher Chase De Jong back to Tacoma and recalled fellow right-hander Chris Heston to give the bullpen a fresh arm after De Jong threw four scoreless innings in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the A's.
