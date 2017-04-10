Mariners pregame: Tony Zych activated from DL, lineups and starter matchup - Fri, 14 Apr 2017 PST
Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez, right, motions during team introductions before the Mariners home opener against the Houston Astros on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Seattle. The Seattle Mariners activated reliever Tony Zych from the disabled list to bolster the struggling bullpen and optioned LHP Dillon Overton to AAA Tacoma to make room on the roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr 4
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr 3
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar 29
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar 28
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC