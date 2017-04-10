Mariners pregame: Tony Zych activated from DL, lineups and starter matchup - Fri, 14 Apr 2017 PST

Seattle Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez, right, motions during team introductions before the Mariners home opener against the Houston Astros on Monday, April 10, 2017, in Seattle. The Seattle Mariners activated reliever Tony Zych from the disabled list to bolster the struggling bullpen and optioned LHP Dillon Overton to AAA Tacoma to make room on the roster.

