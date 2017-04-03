Mariners place reliever Dillon Overton on the paternity list, Chase...
For the next three days, Chase De Jong will get to the live the life he's dreamed of since he could throw a baseball. With reliever Dillon Overton leaving the Mariners to join his wife, Morgan, for the birth of their first child, the Mariners called up De Jong from Class AAA to fill the open spot.
