Mariners outright Fien, recall Marshall

Right-handed reliever Evan Marshall was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday by the Mariners to take the bullpen spot of Casey Fien , another right-hander who was outrighted to Tacoma. Additionally, outfielder Boog Powell , one of the Mariners' top outfield prospects, was reinstated to Triple-A Tacoma and the team's 40-man roster at the conclusion of his 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance last year.

