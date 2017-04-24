Mariners option Freeman; Aro suspended

Mariners utility infielder Mike Freeman , who started the past two games in place of the injured Kyle Seager , was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. No corresponding roster move was announced, but the club is expected to activate shortstop Jean Segura off the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday when it opens a three-game series against the Tigers at Comerica Park.

