Mariners notebook: Hernandez and Haniger (as expected) to the DL

As expected, the Mariners shuffled their roster Wednesday in the aftermath of Tuesday's dismal 19-9 loss to Detroit that landed right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez and outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day disabled list. The Mariners recalled three players from Triple-A Tacoma: outfielder Ben Gamel and pitchers Chase De Jong and Dillon Overton.

