Mariners notebook: Diaz shows signs o...

Mariners notebook: Diaz shows signs of regaining his form

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

A little tweak in his delivery. A little more work. And suddenly Mariners closer Edwin Diaz is looking a lot like last season's rookie sensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr 10 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr 8 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr 4 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr 3 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar '17 Remodeled phart 2
News Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,... Mar '17 SuffersPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar '17 PlayersPhartss 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,729 • Total comments across all topics: 280,649,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC