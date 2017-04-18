Mariners notebook: Altavilla optioned to Tacoma as struggles mount
Reliever Dan Altavilla is learning that the problem with a slider that doesn't bite is that opponents bite back - and bite back hard enough to prompt a demotion Friday to Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners optioned Altavilla to the Rainiers prior to Friday's game against Oakland one day after he surrendered a three-run homer in a 9-6 loss to the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum.
