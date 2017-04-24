Mariners Noon Number: 8.077 - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez throws to home as Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon takes off from first base behind in the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Seattle. Seattle Mariners veteran ace Felix Hernandez' hits-per-nine-innings ratio is 8.077 over his career, ranked eighth among qualified active big league pitchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.