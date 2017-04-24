Mariners log: M's suffer more setbacks as Seattle falls hard at Detroit - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST
Detroit Tigers' James McCann safely beats the tag of Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino during the fifth inning. Evan Marshall gives up nine runs, seven earned, in one inning to send the M's to a 10-run loss The M's were searching for a hero after losing Felix Hernandez early in the game.
