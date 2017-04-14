Mariners' grasshoppers
Each new baseball season brings horrific new ways for fans to stuff their food-holes, as ballpark concessions officials come up with increasingly obscene options to combine one unhealthy food with approximately 16 other unhealthy foods, creating dishes that seem less like treats and more like dares. But the Seattle Mariners kept things comparatively simple this year - at least in terms of preparation and the number of ingredients - tabbing local eatery Poquitos to sell an Oaxacan delicacy called chapulines: grasshoppers toasted in a chili-lime salt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr 4
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr 3
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar 29
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar 28
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC