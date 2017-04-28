Mariners' Felix Hernandez to miss 3-4 weeks with shoulder bursitis Right-hander made at least 30 starts for Seattle every season from 2006-15. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pekOrj CLEVELAND - Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez is expected to miss three to four weeks because of bursitis in his right shoulder.

