Mariners end Aa s Andrew Triggsa run ...

Mariners end Aa s Andrew Triggsa run at perfection, 11-1

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

OAKLAND >> Sunday brought to an end the first three weeks of what will be a 26-week season for the A's. It didn't end well, what with Andrew Triggs taking his first loss of the season, 11-1 to Seattle, and the Mariners bringing what had been a season-best five-game Oakland winning streak to a close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Seattle Mariners Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po... Apr 10 WherePhartz 3
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr 8 NotebookPharter 2
News Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond... Apr 4 LastPharts 2
News Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt... Apr 3 Price phartsz 2
News Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende... Mar 29 Remodeled phart 2
News Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,... Mar 28 SuffersPhartx 2
News Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return Mar '17 PlayersPhartss 2
See all Seattle Mariners Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC