Mariners 4, Astros 2: Dyson and Segura deliver ninth-inning RBI singles
After opening the season with three close losses, the Mariners got RBI singles in the ninth inning Thursday night from Jarrod Dyson and Jean Segura in pulling out a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros. That late-night flight to Los Angeles figured to be a little easier.
