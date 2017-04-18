Leading Off: Keuchel in ace form, M's give Ichiro bobblehead
After struggling to defend his 2015 AL Cy Young Award last season, Dallas Keuchel is back in ace form for Houston. Keuchel has allowed just eight hits in 21 innings this season heading into a start against the Angels.
