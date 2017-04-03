Keuchel, Correa lead Astros to victory in opener

Dallas Keuchel allowed two hits over seven innings, Luke Gregerson and Ken Giles completed the three-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday night in their opener. George Springer became Houston's first player since Terry Puhl in 1980 to lead off the first game with a home run.

