Keuchel, Correa lead Astros over Mariners 3-0

Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel walks to the dugout after finishing the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Houston. Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.