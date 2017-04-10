James Paxton joins Felix Hernandez in Mariners record books with dominant outing
James Paxton took a big step towards becoming the Mariners' new ace Monday in a 6-0 win against the Astros. In fact, Paxton joined current ace Felix Hernandez as the only two pitchers in Mariners history to begin a season with two scoreless starts of at least six innings pitched.
