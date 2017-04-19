Ichiro Suzuki homers in (perhaps) his...

Ichiro Suzuki homers in (perhaps) his final at-bat in Seattle

Ichiro Suzuki homers in his final at-bat in Seattle The 43-year-old played a series in Seattle for the first time since 2014 Check out this story on mynorthshorenow.com: http://usat.ly/2oX0gE3 Legendary outfielder Ichiro Suzuki collected his first 2,533 Major League hits as a member of the Seattle Mariners from 2001-2012. Now 43 years old and largely relegated to pinch-hitting duty with the Miami Marlins, Ichiro returned to Seattle for a three-game set against his old club this week and got a rare start in right field for the series finale on Wednesday.

