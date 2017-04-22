Ichiro hits home run in potential final at-bat in Seattle
The Miami Marlins are playing a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners in Seattle now, which means Mariners legend and current Marlin Ichiro Suzuki is a hot topic of conversation. And it could be the final time Suzuki appears at Safeco, the stadium he called home for the first 11A1 2 seasons of his Major League Baseball career, unless he changes teams or the Marlins and Mariners meet in the World Series.
