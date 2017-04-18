Heating up: Mariners' 3 homers down Marlins

The Mariners' offense continued to heat up with an impressive power display Monday, as Seattle won its fourth in a row at Safeco Field by topping the Marlins, 6-1. Robinson Cano , Nelson Cruz and Taylor Motter all homered for the Mariners, who have scored 46 runs over their past eight games after totaling just 13 in their first six.

