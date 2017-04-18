Heating up: Mariners' 3 homers down Marlins
The Mariners' offense continued to heat up with an impressive power display Monday, as Seattle won its fourth in a row at Safeco Field by topping the Marlins, 6-1. Robinson Cano , Nelson Cruz and Taylor Motter all homered for the Mariners, who have scored 46 runs over their past eight games after totaling just 13 in their first six.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.
Add your comments below
Seattle Mariners Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Mariners: Get Felix Hernandez to the Po...
|Apr 10
|WherePhartz
|3
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|Mariners aim to show how the West is won - Mond...
|Apr 4
|LastPharts
|2
|Should The Seattle Mariners Go After Melvin Upt...
|Apr 3
|Price phartsz
|2
|Remodeled Mariners believe they can be contende...
|Mar 29
|Remodeled phart
|2
|Seattle Mariners' Shae Simmons suffers setback,...
|Mar 28
|SuffersPhartx
|2
|Seattle Mariners: As WBC Winds Down Players Return
|Mar 20
|PlayersPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Seattle Mariners Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC