Hard hits, sweet flips - The various joys of Taylor Motter

Jean Segura was the Mariners most consistent hitter over the first few series and has already appeared to succeed where a litany of Mariners' prospects failed over the past half-decade. Unfortunately, there is no such thing as a minor hamstring injury, and while Segura is halfway through his 10-day DL stint the Mariners have needed to find a stopgap.

